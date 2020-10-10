13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) In Rajasthan Royals (RR, Rajasthan Royals) Had started banging. The team won two matches in a row, but then lost in three consecutive matches. Rajasthan Royals won the first two matches in Sharjah and on 9 October Delhi Capitals (DC, Delhi Capitals) When the team started playing at the same ground against, the fans were hopeful that the Rajasthan Royals would return to the winning track. However this did not happen and Delhi Capitals registered a resounding victory by 46 runs. After this defeat, Captain Steve Smith also blamed himself for this defeat.

Steve Smith said, “We are not playing well in 40 overs, we are not able to implement the strategy properly under pressure and we cannot win more matches.” The bowlers did a good job, I don’t think the wicket in this match was as good as the earlier matches, there was a little sloppy in this match and we gave some 10-15 runs extra. We have to be positive, and things have to change soon. At the moment it looks like things are not going in our favor.

Smith further said, ‘I myself am not batting well. I was feeling good in this match, but I couldn’t last, I should have stayed. Ben Stokes has not practiced much yet. His quarantine period is ending tomorrow (October 10), so we will have to see if he can play in the next match. Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11 October.