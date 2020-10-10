13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Delhi Capitals The great performance continues. Team on friday Rajasthan Royals Won a brilliant win against and also reached the top in the point table. The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, has played six matches so far, winning five of them to top 10 points. This is Delhi Capitals third consecutive win. Captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match that he was happy that he did not win the toss.

Shreyas Iyer said, ‘I am very happy with it, the way we performed in the second innings. We felt that we have scored a low score, but after coming to the wicket, the bowlers kept their strategy. We also decided to bowl first, seeing the effect of dew, but it was good that we did not win the toss. I enjoy captaining because fellow players have made it easier for me, especially bowlers. The way the support staff of the team is managing the team is fantastic.

He said, ‘I think our team has a very good mix, and we have also worked on it a lot. I am happy, the way the team is moving forward. I hope we will keep it. We cannot take anything for granted. We have to come up with our strategy and then implement it properly. ‘ The Rajasthan Royals invited the Delhi Capitals to bat. The Delhi Capitals team scored 184 for eight in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs in this way and also reached the top in the point table.