Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals, RR) On Sunday (October 11) Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH) Won five wickets in a thrilling match against. Rahul Tewatia once again led the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the losing match on the basis of his great batting. Tewatia smashed 45 off 28 balls and hit four fours and two sixes during this period. Tewatiya’s innings also missed the Rajasthan Royals match against Kings XI Punjab. Virender Sehwag has praised Rahul in a funny way.

Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai.

All hail Lord Tewatia! What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan. #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/wlis4zuD5Z – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020

Sehwag wrote on Twitter, ‘Tewatiya is a revolution, the bowlers have peace. Teotia is an arrow, Teotia is the soul for Rajasthan. Hail to God Tewatiya! What a fantastic win, the incredible way young Ryan Parag and Teotia fought. Great win for Rajasthan. Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with one ball remaining. Sunrisers Hyderabad, which specializes in defending small targets in the IPL, at one time seemed to easily win the match.

In response to the target of 159 runs, Rajasthan Royals had lost five wickets for 78 runs for 12 overs. Legendary batsmen like Ben Stokes, Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson had returned to the pavilion. Robin Uthappa once again disappointed and was dismissed for 18 off 15 balls, after which Tewatia and Parag teamed up with a strong bowling attack from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both handled the first innings and then scored fast. In the last five overs, both of them batted hard and won the team with an unbroken 85-run partnership. After this win, Rajasthan Royals have reached the seventh position in the point table.