13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) Two matches were played on Sunday (11 October). In the first match Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals, RR) Making a tremendous comeback Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH) Jeev took the victory and its heroes Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, together shared an unbroken 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket to give the team a thrilling win in the last over. Khalil Ahmed bowled the last over for Sunrisers Hyderabad, when Rajasthan Royals needed two runs off the last two balls to win, during which Khalil and Rahul Tewatia got into a tussle, after which captain David Warner was interrupted. Had to come for

Rahul was at the non-striker’s end, and only when Khalil was about to bowl the second last ball of the match, there was some flirtation between the two. There was a heated debate between the two, after which Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Warner came in the middle and pacified the two. On Khalil’s next ball, Ryan Parag hit the Rajasthan Royals with a six and after the match was over, Warner once again reached out to Rahul and talked to him. This video is becoming very viral on social media. Rahul notched 45 off 28 balls, while Ryan Parag scored 42 not out off 26 balls. Watch the video how the debate between Khalil Ahmed and Rahul started

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 runs for four wickets in 20 overs and set a target of 159 runs for the win. In response, the Rajasthan Royals team lost five wickets for 78 runs in 12 overs. Legendary batsmen like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson had returned to the pavilion. Tewatia and Parag batted in the last five overs to give the team a resounding win. Warner also spoke to the umpire after the match.