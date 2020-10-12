In the 26th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the team of Rajasthan Royals scored 5 wickets for the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad on the basis of strong innings of Rahul Tewatia and Ryan Parag. Beat with. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers took wickets at frequent intervals in the early overs, but the bowlers of the team appeared ineffective in the last overs. Hyderabad’s star bowler Rashid Khan took 2 wickets for 25 runs in this match while performing excellent bowling. Rashid outdid Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa in this match as well as Sunil Narine and Ashwin in a special case.

Rashid scored the first ball of the 10th over of Rajasthan Royals’ innings as soon as Robin Uthappa was dismissed on LBW’s appeal, with him becoming the highest wicket-taker in the IPL by LBW. Uthappa became the 18th batsman to be LBW in IPL off Rashid’s ball. Earlier this record was in the name of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Sunil Narine (17). Chennai Super Kings spinner Piyush Chawla is at number three in this list after Rashid and Naren, while R Ashwin is at number four.

Rashid Khan has so far taken 10 wickets in his name in 7 matches of this season. His economy this year has also been a mere 5.03. The Afghanistan bowler has taken 65 wickets in 53 matches in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team suffered their fourth defeat of this season at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. The team has played 7 matches so far in IPL 2020, winning 3 matches at the hands of Warner & Company. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team have to play their next match on Tuesday (October 13) against the Chennai Super Kings flop this season in Dubai.