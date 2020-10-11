In the 26th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the Rajasthan Royals team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has won 3 out of the 6 matches played so far, while the team has lost in the same number of matches. Rajasthan Royals have suffered consecutive defeats in their last 4 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has given a hint of a return to form by playing 52 runs against Punjab. When Warner gets to bat at the Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals, he will have a chance to include himself in the list of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in a special case.

In fact, so far in the history of IPL, there have been only three batsmen who have crossed this 5,000 runs. Warner has scored 4,933 runs in 132 innings of the IPL and needs 73 runs to complete 5,000 runs. In such a situation, given Warner’s recent form and Rajasthan’s bowling attack, Warner will have a good chance of joining this list.

Kohli number-1

Virat Kohli is number one in the list of highest runs in IPL, he has scored 5635 runs in 182 innings. Suresh Raina is named at number two, who has scored 5368 runs in this league, while at number three is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 5,109 runs. Rohit achieved this position against Kings XI Punjab this year.

Raina was the first to complete 5,000 runs

Suresh Raina, who withdrew his name from the IPL this year due to personal reasons, is the first batsman to complete 5,000 runs in IPL. Raina has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings team since the beginning of the IPL. Suresh Raina’s record for most matches in the Indian Premier League (193) was also broken, which was broken this year by his team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.