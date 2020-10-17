The 33rd match of IPL-13 is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team led by former champions Rajasthan Royals and Virat Kohli. Rajasthan captain Steve Smith decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Uthappa landed the opening with Stokes

Robin Uthappa has landed the opening with Ben Stokes in this match. Washington are doing pretty well for RCB first over.

The Rajasthan Royals have not made many changes in their team in this match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At the same time, Virat Kohli has made two changes in the team.

Playing-xi

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Karthik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Why did Smith choose to bat?

Rajasthan captain Steve Smith said that this match is being played during the day, so it would be good to bat first. He said that there is no change in our team. Our team is good. And with the arrival of Stokes, the balance is improved. Smith said the wickets are slowing down over time and that is why he is batting.

At the same time, Virat Kohil said that this wicket is better than he thought. He described this wicket better than Sharjah’s wicket. He said that he too would have chosen to bat first. There are two changes in the team. Gurkeerat Mann has replaced Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed has got a chance to play the first match in place of Shivam Dubey.