RR vs RCB: In the Indian Premier League, today the first match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai at 3:30 pm. For the second time this season, these two teams will clash. Earlier, when these two teams came face to face, RCB had won. In such a situation, Rajasthan will enter the field with the intention of avenging the previous defeat. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have won five out of eight matches so far this season, will remain favorites in this match. At the same time, there will be pressure on Rajasthan Royals to perform well.

With the arrival of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, the Rajasthan Royals team looks very balanced. But captain Steve Smith should feed Stokes in the middle order and give Robin Uthappa a chance to start the innings with Jose Butler. With this, the middle order of Rajasthan will also be strengthened.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. This is the afternoon match, so dew will have no role. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, it is a fairly large ground by size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

Possible playing eleven of RCB – Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.