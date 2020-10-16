The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has two matches to be played on Saturday (October 16). The first match is to be played between the Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan Royals, RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have lost in their previous matches. Talking about the point table, RCB has 10 points in its account, while Rajasthan Royals has only six points in its account. Both RCB and Rajasthan Royals teams will play their 9th match.

Under the leadership of Steve Smith, the Rajasthan Royals team started with a bang, but after that the team deviated from the winning track, while RCB has done well so far. Virat Kohli has returned to form. In the last match against Kings XI Punjab, the team sent AB de Villiers to bat at number six, which was too expensive and the team had to face defeat, so this time the team would like to avoid any such experiment.

In bowling too, the performance of the team was not much and against Rajasthan Royals the team would like to rectify these mistakes and get on the field. If we talk about Rajasthan Royals, then Steve Smith, Sanju Samson are flopped after running in the initial matches. A look at the possible playing eleven of both teams-

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes, Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Karthik Tyagi.