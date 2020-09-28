Highlights: Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets in 9th match of IPL 2020

Kings XI scored 223 for 2 wickets, RR achieved target in last over

This is the biggest victory chasing target in the history of IPL

Rajasthan Royals won on the basis of innings of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia

Sharjah

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ground, Kings XI Punjab scored 223 and Rajasthan Royals needed 84 runs in the last five overs. So it seemed that the match went. Although Sanju Samson hit three sixes in the next over of Glenn Maxwell, but Mohammad Shami dismissed Samson to break the hopes of Rajasthan. Rahul Tewatia, sent for pinch hitting, was unable to hit the ball. But once the ball started coming on his bat, then it became awesome.

Tewatia, who scored 8 runs in the first 19 balls, gave 45 runs off the next 12 balls. And Rajasthan Royals made a record to achieve the biggest goal of IPL history. Tewatia scored 6.0.2.1.6.6.6.6.0.6.6.W off the next 12 balls. That means seven sixes.

During the presentation after the match, Tewatia said, ‘Now I feel good. Those were the worst 20 balls I faced. He said, ‘I was hitting the balls well in the nets, so I was sure of myself. I kept trying. ‘ Rahul Tewatia had scored just 8 runs off his opening 19 balls. Steve Smith sent him to bat at number four. At that time Rajasthan had 100 runs in 9 overs. There were still established batsmen like Robin Uthappa but the Rajasthan Royals captain played a bet on the left-handed Tewatia.

Teotia was initially having a lot of trouble to hit the ball. Tewatia was sent to take advantage of the leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling but was unable to do so. Due to this, his criticism on social media also started. People began criticizing Smith’s decision. However, once Tevatiya came in color, then no one stopped.



He said during the post-match presentation, ‘When I was not able to hit the ball initially, I saw that everyone was eager in the dug out. They knew that I could hit long shots. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was all a six thing, after that I regained my rhythm.

After 17 overs, Rajasthan Royals were 173 for three and set batsmen like Sanju Samson were dismissed for 85 runs. In such a situation, the target of 224 seemed far away. West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cortell came to bowl in the 18th over. Teotia hit a six on the very first ball. He then hit four sixes in this over. He said, “It was fantastic to hit five sixes in an over. The coach had sent me for a six over the leg-spinner but I could not do it. Eventually, I hit six on other bowlers.