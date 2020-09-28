Former India team opener Virender Sehwag has praised Rahul Tewatia a lot. With the help of his innings, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets. In this match held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Kings XI Punjab scored 223 for two wickets after being invited to bat first. After this, the record was won by scoring 224 runs. The Royals were in a critical condition when Mohammed Shami sent Sanju Samson to the pavilion in the 17th over.Tevatia, however, hit five sixes in Sheldon Cottrell’s over. After this, the stance of the match changed. Sehwag could not stop himself from praising this Rajasthan Royals all-rounder.

Sehwag tweeted, “Mother in Tewatiya has come, what has come back, cricket is like this and life is like that, it changes in a moment.” Tewatia scored 53 runs in his 31-ball innings with the help of seven sixes.

Tewatia, who scored 8 runs in the first 19 balls, gave 45 runs off the next 12 balls. And Rajasthan Royals made a record to achieve the biggest goal of IPL history. Tewatia scored 6.0.2.1.6.6.6.6.0.6.6.W off the next 12 balls.

During the presentation after the match, Tewatia said, ‘Now I feel good. Those were the worst 20 balls I faced. He said, ‘I was hitting the balls well in the nets, so I was sure of myself. I kept trying. ‘