IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: In the 9th match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Equipped with strong batsmen, Kings XI Punjab team will bat first. Jose Butler is back in Rajasthan’s team today. Along with this, fast bowler Ankit Rajput has also got a chance.

After the toss, captain Steve Smith said that we will bowl first. Here in the last match, there was a slight disturbance in the last overs of the first innings, which is why we are bowling first. Jose Butler is back in place of David Miller. With this, Ankit Rajput also got a chance.

After the toss, Punjab captain KL Rahul said that this is a very small ground, so the margin of error is very less. We are getting on the field with the bean team.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajput and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.