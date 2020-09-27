IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: The 9th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab from 7:30 pm today at UAE’s youngest Grounder Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan also played its first match of this season on this ground. There were 33 sixes and 18 fours in this match against Chennai. In such a situation, one can see the rain of fours and sixes in Sharjhan once again.

The Rajasthan Royals team has batsmen like Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. At the same time, there are players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Puran, Chris Gayle and James Neesham in the Punjab team.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sharjhan Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sharjhan Cricket Stadium is much smaller than Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This ground is much smaller than the size. Looking at the pitch, the batsmen can get help here. In such a situation, we can get another high scoring match here.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.