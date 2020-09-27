IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: In the 9th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal scored the second century of IPL 2020 against Rajasthan Royals. This is Mayank’s first century in the IPL. Earlier, Mayank had the highest score of 89 in this league, which he made against Delhi Capitals this year.

Mayank completed his century in 45 balls only. In his century innings, Mayank hit 9 fours and 7 sixes. During this time, his strike rate was 222.22. With this, Mayank has become the second Indian batsman to score the fastest century in the IPL.

The record for the fastest century in IPL is in the name of Yusuf Pathan. Pathan scored a century in just 37 balls in IPL 2010. Now Mayank has come second in this list. Murali Vijay is now at number three in this list. Vijay scored a century in 46 balls in IPL 2010 itself.

Mayank played a quick innings of 106 runs in 50 balls. This is the second century of IPL 2020. The interesting thing is that both the Kings XI Punjab batsmen have scored both centuries this season.

Earlier, Punjab captain KL Rahul had scored his first century of this season. Rahul played an unbeaten innings of 132 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Which is the highest score by any Indian batsman in IPL.