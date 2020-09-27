IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP 9th Match Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals won by 16 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match. Now Rajasthan’s team would like to maintain the rhythm of this victory. At the same time, KXIP also registered a stunning victory in their last match. Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a huge margin of 97 runs in their last match. In this match, captain KL Rahul made the first century of IPL 2020. The RR vs KXIP match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. Because both the teams have won in their last match. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played on 27 September, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sharjhan Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

Live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals Team: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Wijolen , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.

