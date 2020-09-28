Sharjah: On the basis of Atishi innings with 5 sixes in an over by Rahul Teotia, Rajasthan Royals broke their 12 year old record of achieving the biggest goal in the Indian Premier League on 27 September. The target of 224 runs was in front of the Royals. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. In such a situation, Tevetia (53 runs from 31 balls, seven sixes) changed the whole equation by hitting five sixes in the 18th over of Sheldon Cottrell’s innings.

New batsman Jofra Archer (13 not out off three balls) hit Mohammad Shami for two consecutive sixes, while Tewatia completed his half-century with a six in the same over. The Royals won by scoring 226 runs for six wickets in 19.3 overs. He scored 86 runs in the last five overs.

‘Those were the worst 20 balls I played’

Rahul Tewatia had scored only eight runs off 19 balls at one time. After losing the wicket of Jos Buttler (four) early, Smith and Samson had supported the Royals innings and it seemed that Tewatiya would lose all his hard work but eventually emerged as a hero. Rahul Tavetia played very slow in the beginning due to which the team reached the verge of defeat but in the 18th over, Tewatiya hit five sixes and brought the team to the threshold of victory. In this way, at one time Villan became Tevatiya the hero of Rajasthan.

Tewatia said after the match, “I’m feeling good now. The 20 balls from the beginning were the worst balls of my career. After that I started hitting. The dugout knew I could hit the ball. I knew That I need to believe in myself. It was just a matter of one six. Five sixes came in one over. It was fantastic. I tried to hit the leg spinner, but could not kill. So I had to kill the other bowlers. Was lying. “

Royals broke 12 years old record

Rajasthan Royals not only set the record for the biggest goal in the IPL but also scored the biggest score while batting later in this tournament. This is the Royals’ second win in a row, while Kings XI had to face defeat for the second time.

Earlier, the record of achieving the biggest goal in the IPL was in the name of the Royals. He made this record by scoring 215 against Deccan Chargers in 2008.

