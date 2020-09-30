RR vs KKR: In the 12th match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan has decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders team will bat first. Both teams have shown confidence in the same team.

After the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said that we will bowl first. The boundary is much larger here than in Sharjhan. We are excited to play on a different ground. All the players are ready and we are coming down with the team.

After the toss, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said that we are happy to bat first. The ground looks like Abu Dhabi, but it is quite different. We are off with the bean team.

Significantly, Rajasthan has won their first two matches of this season. In such a situation, today she would like to hit a hat-trick of victory against Kolkata. At the same time, Kolkata had to face defeat in its first match. But he also won in the second match.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing XI Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Head to head

There has always been a tough competition in the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both these teams are on par in head to head. In this league, both teams have come face to face 21 times so far, in which both teams have won 10-10 matches. There has been a match draw.