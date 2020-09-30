RR vs KKR: In the 12th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. Kolkata, batting first after losing the toss, scored 174 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 137 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the scheduled overs.

Earlier, after losing the toss and coming to bat first, Kolkata got the first blow as Sunil Narine on the score of 36 runs. Narine was bowled out by Jaydev Unadkat for 15 runs. After this Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill handled the innings. Shubman scored 47 runs in 34 balls thanks to five fours and a six. At the same time, Rana scored 22 runs in 17 balls with two fours and a six. Both shared a 46-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, Kolkata’s innings faltered after the second wicket fell on a score of 82 runs. KKR at one time lost the wickets of their five important batsmen for 115 runs. Meanwhile Dinesh Karthik 00 and Andre Russell were out for 24 runs.

After this, Eoin Morgen played an unbeaten 34-ball unbeaten innings in 23 balls and brought the team to a respectable score. Morgen hit one four and two sixes. Apart from him, Pat Cummins played a crucial innings of 12 and Kamlesh Nagerkoti scored an unbeaten 8 runs.

At the same time Jofra Archer bowled the most excellent for Rajasthan Royals. Archer struck a wicket for 18 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat, Tom Curran and Rahul Teotia got one success each.

After this, Rajasthan started off chasing a huge target of 175 runs. On the final ball of the second over, inform batsman Steam Smith went on to score just 03 runs. Smith was hunted by Pat Cummins.

After Smith, information batsman Sanju Samson also returned to the pavilion after scoring just 08 runs on 30 runs. Samson was shown the path of the pavilion by young fast bowler Shivam Mavi. Rajasthan could not recover from these initial setbacks and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Robin Uthappa 02, Ryan Parag 01 and the hero of last match Rahul Tewatia were out for 14 runs. At one time Rajasthan lost their five wickets for just 42 runs.

But after this, bowling all-rounder Tom Curran took one end. Karron scored an unbeaten 54 runs in 36 balls. This is Karran’s first half-century in the IPL. In his half-century innings, Karran hit two fours and three sixes. Interestingly, Karan was the only batsman to put a fifty in this match. However, he could not even bring his team closer to victory. In front of Kolkata’s deadly bowling, 8 batsmen of Rajasthan could not even touch the double figures.

All his bowlers performed well for Kolkata. However, Sunil Naren proved to be quite expensive. Naren took one wicket for 40 runs in four overs. At the same time, Pat Cummins took one wicket for 13 runs in three overs. Apart from this, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty got two successes.