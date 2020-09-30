RR vs KKR: In the 12th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 174 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs in the first game. Shubman Gill scored the highest score of 47 runs for Kolkata. Eoin Morgen remained unbeaten after scoring 34 runs.

After losing the toss, the first blow to Kolkata came as Sunil Narine on the score of 36 runs. Narine was bowled out by Jaydev Unadkat for 15 runs. After this Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill handled the innings. Shubman scored 47 runs in 34 balls thanks to five fours and a six. At the same time, Rana scored 22 runs in 17 balls with two fours and a six. Both shared a 46-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, Kolkata’s innings faltered after the second wicket fell on a score of 82 runs. KKR at one time lost the wickets of their five important batsmen for 115 runs. Meanwhile Dinesh Karthik 00 and Andre Russell were out for 24 runs.

After this, Eoin Morgen played an unbeaten 34-ball unbeaten innings in 23 balls and brought the team to a respectable score. Morgen hit one four and two sixes. Apart from him, Pat Cummins played a crucial innings of 12 and Kamlesh Nagerkoti scored an unbeaten 8 runs.

At the same time Jofra Archer bowled the most excellent for Rajasthan Royals. Archer struck a wicket for 18 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat, Tom Curran and Rahul Teotia got one success each.