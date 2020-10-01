IPL 2020 RR Vs KKR Highlights: After the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, there was no team left in the tournament that did not have at least one winning record. But before the start of the 12th match, Rajasthan Royals was a team that had not tasted defeat. This picture also changed after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and the victory of Rajasthan Royals was broken in the third match itself. Chasing a target of 175 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals were able to score 137 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and KKR won the match by 37 runs. The heroes of KKR’s victory were two young bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagerkoti.

KKR expressed confidence in Narayan along with Shubman Gill for the opening in this match. Uthappa gave life to Narayan on the fifth ball of the third over. Narayan could not redeem this life for long and went on to score 15 runs.

Rana, who came after this, tried to support Shubman by playing an innings of 22 runs. But before he could play a big innings, Teetia walked Rana. KKR, playing a big bet, sent their most dangerous batsman Andre Russell to bat at number four.

Andre Russell had arrived on the field and so Smith called Joffra Archer. Archer could not dismiss Russell but he took the wicket to Gill, playing for 47 runs. Captain Karthik’s bat remained calm even in this match and he could play only one run innings. Morgan, playing an unbeaten 34 runs, made KKR reach a challenging score of 174 runs, losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Sanju-Smith pair did not work

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith performed brilliantly in the last two matches for Rajasthan Royals. But Smith became a victim of Cummins by scoring three runs in the second over against KKR. Sanju also followed behind Smith and he scored only 8 runs.

Mavi gave a big blow to Rajasthan’s hopes by dismissing Butler for 21 runs. Mavi’s partner Nagerkoti dismissed another experienced Rajasthan batsman Robin Uthappa (2). Young Ryan Parag (1) also fell victim to Nagercoat. After this, the hope of victory of Rajasthan was left only to Tewatia.

Rahul Tewatia (14), who hit five sixes in an over in the last match, could not do anything today. Varun Chakraborty made him bold. KKR’s victory was confirmed as soon as Tewatia was out. In the end, Tom Curran definitely fought, in which he remained alone. Kurain scored his first half-century of this IPL. He scored 54 runs off 35 balls. He hit three sixes in addition to two fours. Mavi took two wickets for 20 runs in four overs. Nagerkoti took two wickets, spending just 13 runs in four overs.

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson caught amazing catches, but Sachin said – only I can understand this pain