Indian Premier League 13th Season IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The match between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is to be played in the Indian Premier League today. The match is to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the favorite ground of the Rajasthan Royals. The Rajasthan Royals have won two matches at this ground, while the rest have suffered losses in one match played in Dubai and two matches played in Abu Dhabi. The batsmen of captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson lashed out at Sharjah, but remained calm in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which the team also had to suffer. At the same time, the team of Delhi Capitals has looked in great form so far this season.

The team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, has so far suffered only once in five matches. Kagiso Rabada has proved the life of the team in bowling, while in batting, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoynis have combined to win the team out of difficult occasions. Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 23rd match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is to be played on Friday 9 October at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

DC vs RR: Delhi-Rajasthan teams can get down with this playing XI

Head to head

A total of 20 matches have been played between these two teams, of which Rajasthan Royals have won 11 and Delhi Capitals have won 9 matches. Last year, two matches were played between these two teams and Delhi Capitals won both. On the other hand, if we talk about the 2018 season, there were two matches between the two teams and both won one match each.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Ankit Tyagi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh , Joffra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.