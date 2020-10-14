IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: In the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the team of Delhi Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals today. The match between the two teams will be played at Dubai International Stadium. Delhi’s team is in amazing form this season, the team has won 5 out of the 7 matches played in the IPL 2020 and the team has lost in just 2 matches. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have won 3 matches out of 7 matches, while the team has lost in 4 matches. Both teams will face each other for the second time this season. This season, when both these teams clashed, Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs against Rajasthan captained by Steve Smith.

There has been bad news for Delhi ahead of this match, the team’s star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will not be available for some upcoming matches. At the same time, after the joining of Ben Stokes, the Rajasthan Royals team looks stronger than before. In such a situation, there can be a tremendous rivalry between the two teams.

When and where will the match be played?

The 30th match of IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday 14 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start from 7:30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match comfortably on Disney + Hotstar.

Head to head

The teams of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have clashed with each other 21 times in the history of IPL, winning 11 times in the hands of Rajasthan Royals, while Shreyas Iyer’s team has won 10 matches. This year, when the two teams played against each other, Delhi defeated Rajasthan by 46 runs. In 2019, two matches were played between the two teams and Delhi Capitals won both matches. Talking about the year 2018, both teams had played two matches that year and both the teams had won one match each.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Rajasthan Royals’ probable playing XI: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer.

Possible playing XI for Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Alex Carey, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel, Tusshar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.