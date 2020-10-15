In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs. In this victory of Delhi, the team’s fast bowlers played a very important role. Chasing a target of 162 runs, Rajasthan’s team could only manage 148 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals reached number one in the points table with this win.

The Delhi fast bowlers fiercely tested the batsmen like Butler and Stokes on the strength of their speed in this match. Meanwhile, Delhi fast bowler Enrich Nortje also bowled the fastest ball in IPL history, surpassing Dale Steyn’s record.

During the Rajasthan batting, Enrich Nortje was constantly spewing fire from his balls in the third over. Nortje bowled the entire ball of this over at a speed above 145. Nortz had a first ball speed of 148.2, while the second ball had 152.3, the third ball 152.1 and the fourth ball had 146.4. After this, the fifth ball of the over bowled by Nortje was the fastest ball in the history of IPL, the speed of this ball was 156.2 kmph. While Nortje bowled the last ball of the over at a speed of 155.1 kmph, on which he bowled Jos Buttler. Earlier, the record of throwing the fastest ball in the IPL was named after South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who bowled at 154.74 kilometers per hour in 2012.

Nortje bowled in the match and took two wickets for 33 runs in his 4-over spell. Apart from Butler, he also took the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa. Delhi have won 6 out of the 8 matches played so far, while the team has lost in 2 matches. The team next clash with the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17) at Sharjah ground.