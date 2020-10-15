In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs. This is Rajasthan Royals’ second consecutive defeat against Delhi this season, while the team has suffered a fifth defeat in 8 matches in this tournament. Chasing a target of 162 runs, the Rajasthan Royals team could only manage 148 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rajasthan team captain Steve Smith blamed the batsmen for this defeat.

Captain Steve Smith said after the defeat against Delhi, ‘It is very disappointing. The pitch went slow as the match progressed. Ben Stokes and Butler gave us a great start, but after that we lost wickets quickly. After this there was a good partnership between Samson and Stokes, but we again lost wickets in frequent intervals on this slow pitch. It is very difficult to score more runs in the subsequent overs. Some of our batsmen should have taken the match closer, but we failed to do so.

Smith praised the team’s bowlers, saying, ‘Our bowlers performed very well and we managed to stop Delhi around 160, which was the average score on this pitch. We also got a good start by the openers, but we failed to put on a consistent partnership. The batsmen showed up very quickly and lost wickets, no batsman could play 50, 60 runs. It has been a problem with us throughout this season, the batsmen who have good air speed, they have been more successful. Jofra Archer’s performance was very good for us, while Enrich Nortje and Rabada did a great job for Delhi. He overturned this match due to variations in his pace bowling, slovens and bowling, and our batsmen failed to score runs against such balls. We are not in a very good position, we have to take a lesson from these defeats and come back strongly in the coming matches.

The Rajasthan team has lost due to poor performance of their batsmen in this match. The batsmen’s recent form has been a major concern for the team this season. Captain Steve Smith has also been a frequent flop since scoring runs in the first two matches, while Jos Buttler has failed to play a big innings despite making a good start.