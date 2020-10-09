IPL 2020 RR vs DC, Match Preview: The 23rd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. So far in this season, Delhi has won four out of five matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan has won only two out of five matches. In such a situation, Delhi Capitals will enter this match as a favorite. At the same time, the Rajasthan Royals, who have lost three consecutive matches, will be under pressure to perform well.

For the Rajasthan Royals, allrounder Ben Stokes will also not be available in this match. However, he is expected to make his comeback in the next match. At the same time, Ajinkya Rahane will still have to sit on the bench for Delhi Capitals. Delhi’s team looks more balanced than Rajasthan.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sharjhan International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. This ground is very small. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss here can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Sharjah International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is a very small ground in terms of size. In such a situation, rain of sixes can be seen in the match between Delhi and Rajasthan.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to close.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Karthik Tyagi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje.