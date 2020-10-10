In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals team defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. The Delhi Capitals team won the third match in a row, while the Rajasthan Royals failed to break their losing streak. In this match played in Sharjah, the Delhi Capitals bowlers performed brilliantly, covering the entire innings of Rajasthan for just 138 runs. Meanwhile, R Ashwin took the wicket of Jos Buttler, due to which people made a lot of comments on social media.

RRvDC: Shreyas Iyer explained why he found it easier to captain

In this match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled brilliantly and took two wickets for just 22 runs in his 4 overs, due to which he was also named Man of the Match. Ashwin once again made Jose Butler his victim in the third over of the innings, after which people gave a variety of reactions on Twitter and also recalled the ‘Mankanding’ scandal between the two in 2019.

Butler succumbed to Ashwin

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer bowled Ashwin in the third over to take the early wickets of Rajasthan Royals to chase down the target of 185 runs. Ashwin did not disappoint the captain and took the wicket of Jos Buttler in the third ball of his first over. Butler was caught by Shikhar Dhawan in an attempt to hit Ashwin’s ball over midwicket and went on to score 13 runs in 8 balls.

People remember Mankanding on Twitter

In this match played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, everyone was excited about the encounter between Butler and Ashwin. However, in this match, the two faced each other for just three balls. As soon as Butler Ashwin was dismissed by the third ball of the third over of the innings, all the cricket fans tweeted extensively about these two players on Twitter. During this time people also remembered the ‘Mankading scandal’ in IPL 2019. Significantly, in the IPL played last year, Ashwin dismissed Butler after leaving the crease before throwing the ball. After which there was a fierce debate about Ashwin’s sportsmanship.

Rajasthan Royals’ fourth consecutive defeat

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals played in Sharjah, the team led by Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, the Delhi Capitals scored 184 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the prescribed 20 overs, the entire team of Rajasthan, falling behind this target, were all out for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. This is the fourth consecutive defeat of Rajasthan Royals this season, while the team has suffered their first defeat in three matches at the Sharjah ground. This is Delhi Capitals’ fifth win in 6 matches and the team has reached first place in the point table with this win.