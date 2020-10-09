IPL 2020 RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday. This match between the two teams will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This ground is small and high scoring matches have been seen in previous matches here. In such a situation, once again a high scoring match can be expected here. Rajasthan Royals started their league campaign strongly with wins in the first two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab. However, the Rajasthan team then suffered three back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

After winning the match, the Rajasthan Royals team would like to return to the winning track. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won four of their five league matches so far, with South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in great form. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live telecast.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match be played?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When is Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be held on Friday 9 October.

At what time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match start?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while toss will be at 7pm.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Head to head match

Matches: 20

RR won: 11

DC won: 9

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Teotia, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Ankit Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel , Ishant Sharma, Cagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Enrique Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada

read this also:

IPL 2020 DC Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals will face strong Delhi Capitals, DC team has lost only one match so far