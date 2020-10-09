RR vs DC IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020 today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals have had a great performance this season and have won 4 out of 5 matches. Delhi team has lost only one match. Rajasthan Royals have lost the last three matches. So far Rajasthan has played 5 matches, out of which only 2 have been able to win.

When the Rajasthan team, led by Steve Smith, lands on Sharjah, it will be their intention to win this match and stay in the tournament. At the same time, Delhi will try to reach the top in the points table by winning this match. By the way, the record of Rajasthan Royals on the ground of Sharjah is also much better.

A total of 20 matches have been played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals so far, in which Rajasthan has won 11 and Delhi has won 9 matches. However, in this season both Delhi’s batting and bowling are tremendous. It is easy to bat on Sharjah ground. The pitch here allows batsmen to score as many runs as possible. At the same time, bowlers may have to struggle a lot here. Today’s match at this ground can be high scoring.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Teotia, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Ankit Tyagi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada.