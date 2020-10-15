In the 30th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals won by a stunning 13 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The biggest role in this victory of the team was the Delhi fast bowlers, who did not give much opportunity to the Rajasthan batsmen to open their hands due to the tremendous pace and variation. The team made the most headlines in this match for Delhi, the team’s fast bowler Enrich Nortje, who bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. Talking to Shikhar Dhawan after the match, Nortje said that he later came to know that he has bowled the fastest ball of the IPL.

Talking to Shikhar Dhawan, Nortje said, ‘I came to know later that I had bowled the fastest ball, at that time I did not know that. I am working very hard for my money. I have been doing a lot of work on my hind legs and front arm. It is easy, you need that attitude so that you can get a good pace in that ball and at the same time it is necessary to put the ball in the right places. ‘ Before it was set, he had also hit the first ball of that over of Nortje for a six. On the last ball of the over, Nortje bowled Butler and paid the account for that over.

On the encounter he had with Butler in one over, Nortje said, ‘The battle with Butler was quite interesting. I knew he played the scoop shot, but I was surprised that he shot the first ball of the over, I didn’t think so at all. He again applied the scoop shot on the next ball and put it quite well, but I remained focused on my strength. We all saw how the wicket was and I was trying to take advantage of the wicket to bring variations in my bowling.

Nortje bowled the fastest five balls in the IPL, on which his teammate Kagido Rabada said that he is not at all surprised by Nortje’s record and he knows that Nortje has the ability. Rabada said, ‘I am very happy for him but also sad for the batsman. When we play, we just have to put the ball where we think, not about the speed. We keep learning a lot from each other, he is a real fast bowler and I definitely want to learn some bowling techniques from him. I have some experience, which I will share with them, quite nice talking. ‘ Both Rabada and Norte are currently playing for the Delhi Capitals, and together, they also play cricket together for South Africa.