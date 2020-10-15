In the 30th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian premier league, the Delhi Capitals team defeated Rajasthan Royals for the second time this season. On the strength of the bowlers’ performance, Delhi registered their sixth win in IPL 2020, with this victory the team has now reached number one in the return point table. Fast bowler Enrich Nortje, who played the biggest role in Delhi’s victory, bowled a lot and took the wickets of Jose Butler and Robin Uthapya for 33 runs in 4 overs. He was awarded the Man of the Match due to this excellent bowling. Enrich Nortje said that he was trying to bowl at his strength, which is why he got two big wickets in this match.

After receiving the Man of the Match award, Enrich Nortje said while talking, ‘I have been feeling this for the last several days, I liked that I got to see the results in this match. Butler played my balls quite well. I did not expect that he would hit my first ball with a six. Perhaps he was expecting something more from that ball. I tried to stay on my strength, due to which I also got good results. I did not think so for the second time, but I was lucky. We have a great coach in the form of Ryan Harris. It feels good to do with KG.

Nortje praising fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, who took 2 wickets in his first match, said, “Tusshar is working a lot on the nets, I am enjoying sharing my experience with him.” The match may have looked easy, but it was tough. It is better to be on the field than sitting outside. ‘

In this match played in Dubai, Delhi team won the toss and decided to bat first and with the help of captain Shreyas Iyer (53) and veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan (57) scored 161 runs in the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. The Rajasthan team, chasing the target, had a great start, but due to losing wickets at frequent intervals, the team could only manage 148 runs after losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. Delhi team now have to play their next match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17) in Sharjah.