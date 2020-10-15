In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs thanks to the strong performance of the bowlers. Delhi’s fast bowlers did not give any chance to open hands of Rajasthan batsmen in the last overs, due to which, chasing the target of 162 runs, Rajasthan could manage only 148 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. This is Delhi’s sixth win this season, while Rajasthan suffered their fifth defeat in IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan, who captained the match after Shreyas Iyer was injured, has given full credit to his bowlers for the victory.

Dhawan said after the win against Rajasthan, ‘Shreyas Iyer was in a lot of pain, but now his shoulder is completely rotating. We will get a perfect report tomorrow. There was a time that the match was going out of our hands, but coming back from there was definitely a team effort. As a team it was necessary that we remain positive. We knew that there is not much depth in his batting and if we manage to take the wickets of his top order batsmen then we can win. Whenever we need, our bowlers have shown excellent performance every time. Tushar Deshpande bowled on a very good line and length and he looked in a very good rhythm. We have to keep the rhythm of this win, because the tournament is still long.

In this match played in Dubai, Delhi team won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the team had a poor start and on the very first ball of the match, Prithvi Shaw (0) was bowled by Joffra Archer, after which Rahane (2) could not do anything special with the bat. For the third wicket, captain Shreyas Iyer (53) added 85 runs along with Dhawan (57), which helped the team reach the total of 161 runs after losing 7 wickets in 20 overs. Butler and Stokes had to chase the target Gave a stormy start and put up 37 runs in just 2.5 overs for the first wicket. Fast bowler Enrich Nortje brought Delhi’s first success as a butler (22). After that Rajasthan’s wickets kept falling at frequent intervals and Team 20 Over the loss of 8 wickets in the over, it was only 141 runs. Ben Stokes (41) scored the most runs for Rajasthan. Delhi fast bowler Enrich Nortje and the first match, Deshpande took 2-2 wickets. .