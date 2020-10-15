In the 30th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals fast bowler Enrich Nortege performed with great bowling. During this match, he also bowled the fastest ball of the IPL so far, for which he is being praised in every way. Nortje overtook Dale Steyn in terms of the fastest ball, after which Dale Steyn himself praised Enrich Nortje as well as Joffra Archer and Kagiso Rabada as the best fast bowlers.

In this match played between Delhi and Rajasthan, both the teams saw very good fast bowling. Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer and Delhi’s Enrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada performed excellent bowling. On this match, fast bowler Dale Steyn tweeted, “KG, Archer, Anna, I have given money to watch them live tonight.” Fast bowling is very strong and this competition has been dominated by these three. Let me tell you that Dale Steyn is part of the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and has played the first two matches on behalf of the team this year.

Fast bowling is strong, and this competition is being dominated by these beasts! – Dale Steyn (@ DaleSteyn62) October 14, 2020

Delhi fast bowler Enrich Nortje was constantly spewing fire from the ball in the third over of Rajasthan’s innings, throwing four balls at a top speed of 150 kmph in this over. The fifth ball of the over thrown by Norte was the fastest ball of the IPL so far, the speed of that ball was 156.2 kmph. Prior to Nortje, Dale Steyn was the fastest bowler in the IPL to record the speed of 154.40 kmph in 2012. Nortje took 2 wickets for 33 runs in 4 overs in this match played against Rajasthan.