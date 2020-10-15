In the 30th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Rajasthan Royals team suffered a 13-run defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. Due to the poor performance of the batsmen, Rajasthan got their fifth defeat of this season. Chasing a target of 162 runs, the team playing under the leadership of Steve Smith could only manage 148 runs in 8 overs in 20 overs. The Rajasthan bowlers bowled well in this match and prevented Delhi’s strong batting lineup for 161 runs in 20 overs. Jofra Archer bowled brilliantly in this match and took three wickets for 19 runs in his four-over spell. Archer copied Ryan Parag’s ‘Bihu Dance’ after taking the wicket of Delhi batsman Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the match. The video of this dance of Archer is getting viral on social media.

Actually, this incident happened when the team of Delhi Capitals came out to bat after winning the toss and Joffra Archer came to throw the first over for Rajasthan. Archer bowled Delhi opener batsman Prithvi Shaw on the very first ball of the match, celebrating the wicket as Archer performed a ‘Bihu dance’ in front of Ryan Parag and smiled. Let us tell you that Rajasthan batsman Ryan Parag had teamed up with Rahul Tewatia to win the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad, after which Parag was seen performing ‘Bihu Dance’. Whose video was also quite viral on social media.

Rajasthan team has played 8 matches so far in IPL 2020, in which the team has lost 5 out of 3 wins. The batsmen’s recent form has been the biggest concern for the team. Despite having batsmen like captain Steve Smith, Butler, Sanju Samson, the team has failed to score on the score board. Rajasthan team now have to play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (17 October).