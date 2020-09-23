The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs. After this defeat, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has said that he will give only 04 out of 10 to Mahendra Singh Dhoni under the captaincy. However, Dhoni’s fans praise Sam Qurain and Ravindra Jadeja for being sent into bat at first. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had earlier sent Quren and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians, but many fans would have been shaken by chasing 217 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

Virender Sehwag while talking to Cricbuzz said, “Dhoni hit three sixes in the last over. This felt that Chennai had reached close to the Super Kings target, but the truth was not. The way Dhoni was playing dot balls in the middle overs, it seemed that he was not even trying to reach the target.

In such a situation, Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Dhoni should come up in batting. Sehwag said, “Dhoni should come up in batting. Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Kurain slowed the run rate. If this does not happen, 20-22 runs are not required in the last over. Wow would have come out of people’s mouths after hitting three sixes, but Chennai had lost the match.

Sehwag, another shortcoming under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, finds that he bowled the spinners – Jadeja and Piyush Chawla – despite seeing the batting of Sanju Samson. Chawla gave the highest score of 55 runs in 4 overs. While Jadeja gave 40 runs and did not get any wickets.

Sehwag said, “Dhoni clearly made two mistakes. First, he bowled the spinner in front of Sanju and the second himself came in the lower order. So I will give Dhoni number four out of 10 for the captaincy. ”