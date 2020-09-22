IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: The fourth match of IPL 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjhan from 07:30 pm today. Chennai had won in their first match, in which case they will try to continue the campaign of victory. At the same time, the eyes of Rajasthan Royals will be on starting the season with a win. Let us know which records can be made or broken in this match.

All-rounder Shane Watson has scored 957 runs for Chennai Super Kings. If he scores 43 runs in today’s match, he will become the 11th batsman to score a thousand runs for Chennai. Ambati Rayudu has 955 runs for Chennai. In such a situation, he can also complete his 1,000 runs in this match.

If spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scores 63 runs in this match, he will become the only player to take 2,000 runs and more than 100 wickets in the IPL.

Dhoni can name these big records

If CSK captain MS Dhoni scores 68 runs in the match against Rajasthan, he will become the sixth batsman to score 4500 runs in the history of IPL.

With this, if Dhoni hits five sixes in today’s match, he will become the third Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket. Right now Dhoni has 295 sixes in T20. In this list, Rohit Sharma is first and Suresh Raina is second.

On the other hand, if Dhoni takes four caps in this match against Rajasthan, he will become the second wicketkeeper to take 100 catches in the IPL. In this list, ahead of him, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik.