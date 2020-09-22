IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals made a noise against Chennai Super Kings. In this match being played in Sharjhan, Samson hit fifty in just 19 balls. This is the fastest half-century of IPL 2020. With this, Samson also became the second batsman to score the most fifties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

Samson completed his half-century in just 19 balls with the help of six sixes and a four. This is Samson’s 11th half-century in the IPL. Samson scored 74 runs in just 32 balls with one four and 9 sixes. During this time, his strike rate was 231.25. In the IPL, Samson has scored 2282 runs in 94 matches.

Simultaneously, Samson also shared a 121-run partnership with Steve Smith for the second wicket. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his IPL debut, returned to the pavilion after scoring just six runs.