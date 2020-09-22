Rajasthan Royals started their journey in IPL 2020 with a win. In their first match played in Sharjah on Tuesday, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. 216 at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs after Rajasthan Royals were invited to bat first after the superb innings played by Jofra Archer in the last over after a superb century partnership of Sanju Samson (74) and captain Steve Smith (69). Scored. In response, the Chennai team could score only 200 runs.It was not easy to score on this slow wicket. As such, Chennai had high expectations from their experienced opening pair of Murali Vijay and Shane Watson. Both of them started slowly and took the score to 50 in the seventh over. Watson took a more aggressive stance and made some good shots.

Spinners came and wickets fell

Steve Smith handed over the bowling command to Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia bowled Watson and gave the Royals their first success. The ball was slow and Watson tried to pull it but the ball was slow and low and hit the leg stump. He scored 33 runs off 21 balls with the help of one four and four sixes. In the very next over, Shreyas Gopal had Murali Vijay caught by Tom Karan on a personal score of 21. At this time Chennai’s score was 58 runs.

Karan came and took some good shots

Sam Karan was sent by Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to increase the run rate. Karan made his intentions by hitting two sixes off Tevatia’s ball. However, his innings did not last much and it was Tewatiya who got him a second success by stumping him. Karan scored 17 runs off six balls. Rutraj Gaikwad, playing his first match, could not open the account and became Tevatia’s next victim on the first ball.

Jadhav and du Plessis partnership

Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 37 runs for the fifth wicket together. Jadhav scored 22 runs off 16 balls. When he looked set, he was dismissed for playing a big shot off Karan. Samson caught his good catch behind the wicket.

Try du plessis

Faf du Plessis attempted a quick run at the end of the innings but proved insufficient. He scored 72 runs off 37 balls with 7 sixes and 1 four. Although the target was extremely difficult, du Plessis held out hope for Chennai fans. He was caught by Samson off Archer.

Samson blast

Earlier, Samson scored 74 and Steve Smith scored 69 runs for Rajasthan Royals. After Samson’s dismissal, Rajasthan’s run-rate slowed down and the team continued to lose wickets as well, but in the final over, Jofra Archer’s feat completed the task and pushed the team to 200. Archer scored 27 runs off eight balls. Archer hit four sixes off four balls in the last over bowled by Lungi Nagidi. It seemed that he would hit six sixes but that could not happen.

Jaiswal returned cheaply

Rajasthan lost their first wicket as IPL debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. Deepak Chahar caught Yashasvi for six runs. But after this, Samson rained big shots as soon as he came and completed his half-century off just 19 balls. He shared a 121-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Smith. This is the first century partnership of this season. Chahar catches Samson’s catch off Lungi Nagidi to end his innings. Samson’s wicket fell at a total score of 132. He hit nine sixes and just one four in an innings of 32 balls.

Archer completes the task as the wicket keeps falling

Rajasthan then quickly lost the wickets of David Miller (0) and Robin Uthappa (5). From here Rajasthan lost its rhythm. After Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia and then Ryan Parag also returned to the pavilion with 10 and six runs respectively. Smith however stood at one end. His innings was ended by Sam Kurain in the 19th over. Smith was caught by Kedar Jadhav at the boundary line. Smith faced 47 balls in his innings, hitting four fours and four sixes. After Samson’s dismissal, the loss in rungit was completed by Archer in the last over.