IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. Rajasthan had scored 216 runs in 20 overs thanks to Steve Smith and Sanju Samson’s half-centuries. In response, the team of Chennai Super Kings could only score 200 runs in the scheduled overs.

Rajasthan Royals started off to bat first after losing the toss. Debut man Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to Palavian after scoring just six runs. Yashasavi was dismissed by Deepak Chahar. After this, Sanju Samson, who came to bat at number three, made a cry on the bowlers of Chennai with the first ball. Samson completed his half-century in just 19 balls. On the other hand, Steve Smith, who was opening for the first time in his cricketing career, also played a brilliant half-century.

Sanju Samson studded fastest FIFT of IPL 2020

While Samson scored 74 runs in 32 balls with one four and 9 sixes, Smith scored 69 runs in 47 balls with four fours and four sixes. At the same time, Joffra Archer scored an unbeaten 27 runs in just 8 balls, bringing the team’s score beyond 200.

For Chennai, all-rounder Sam Karran took the most three wickets for 33 runs in four overs. Sam made Steve Smith, Ryan Parag and Rahul Tewatia his victims. Apart from Sam, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla took one wicket each. However, Chawla proved to be quite expensive, conceding 55 runs in four overs of his quota.

After this, Chennai had a great start to chase the huge target of 217 runs from Rajasthan. Openers Murali Vijay (21) and Shane Watson (33) added 56 runs for the first wicket. However, after these two were out, Chennai’s innings slowed down a lot. Sam Curran scored 17 runs in six balls after falling two wickets, but he was stumped off Rahul Tewatia’s ball.

After this, Faf du Plessis tried to score fast from one end. Plessis played an explosive innings of 72 runs in 37 balls. During this, he hit a four and seven sixes. However, no one supported Plessis from the other end. In the end, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls, but he could not win his team the victory.

Sixes rain in the match

In this match played in Sharjhan, there was a lot of rain of fours and sixes. From Rajasthan side, where 17 sixes were hit. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings also gave 16 sixes. Sanju Samson hit the maximum 9 sixes for Rajasthan. At the same time, Faf du Plessis hit the maximum seven sixes for Chennai.