IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: The fourth match of IPL 2020 is being played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjhan. In this match, Rajasthan have scored 216 runs in 20 overs thanks to the half-centuries of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson playing first. Rajasthan scored 27 runs in just two balls in the last over.

Sanju Samson studded fastest FIFT of IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals started off to bat first after losing the toss. Debut man Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to Palavian after scoring just six runs. Yashasavi was dismissed by Deepak Chahar. After this, Sanju Samson, who came to bat at number three, made a cry on the bowlers of Chennai with the first ball. Samson completed his half-century in just 19 balls. On the other hand, Steve Smith, who was opening for the first time in his cricketing career, also played a brilliant half-century.

While Samson scored 74 runs in 32 balls with one four and 9 sixes, Smith scored 69 runs in 47 balls with four fours and four sixes. However, Robin Uthappa 05 and David Miller then returned to the pavilion at zero.

For Chennai, all-rounder Sam Karran took the most three wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Sam made Steve Smith, Ryan Parag and Rahul Tewatia his victims. Apart from Sam, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla took one wicket each. However, Chalva proved to be quite expensive, he plundered 55 runs in four overs of his quota.