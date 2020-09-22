IPL 2020 RR vs CSK, Pitch & Weather Report and Match Preview: The fourth match of IPL 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjhan from 07:30 pm today. Chennai had won in their first match, in which case they will try to continue the campaign of victory. At the same time, the eyes of Rajasthan Royals will be on starting the season with a win.

However, Jos Buttler will not be available for Rajasthan Royals in this match, as he is in Quarantine. At the same time, all-rounder Ben Stokes is also in New Zealand and he too will not be a part of this match. Despite this, Rajasthan have great players like Steve Smith, David Miller, Joffra Archer, Robin Uthappa and Tom Curran. At the same time, there are many match-winning players in the Chennai team that won the first match of the season.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the players here will also have to face severe heat. Also here Shabnam (dew) will have an important role and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sharjah’s pitch will be completely different compared to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It is also a very small ground in terms of size. There is a lot of fuming of the bowlers here, in such a situation, there is a possibility of high scoring of this match.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Chennai Super Kings will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Akash Singh.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings- Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karran, Lungi Nagidi, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla.