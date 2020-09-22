Lungi Nagidi of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded 30 runs in the last over of the innings against Rajasthan Royals. Nagidi’s last over proved too expensive in the match played at the Sharjah ground on Tuesday. It was the most expensive last over of the innings in the IPL.Jofra Archer hit four consecutive sixes in successive Lungi Ngidi overs. Two of them were on no-balls. This meant that the bowler conceded 26 runs off just two legal balls.

Nagidi also bowled a wide ball. But his bravery did not let the batsman play the big shot for the next three balls. Rajasthan Royals also scored 30 runs in the entire over. This resulted in Rajasthan scoring 216 for 7 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs.

Apart from Nagidi, Chris Jordan and Ashok Dinda have conceded 30 runs in the last over of the innings in the IPL.