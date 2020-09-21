The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be contested on Tuesday between three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings and first season winner Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chennai Super Kings have played one match so far while Rajasthan will play their first match on Tuesday. It was a difficult time for Chennai before the start of the tournament as 13 members, including two players in their squad, turned out to be Corona positive. The team’s vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh then withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons. However, it was good for the team that they got an easy win in the first match of the tournament against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

At the same time, nothing has been good for Rajasthan Royals so far as legendary players like team captain Steve Smith, Allrounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jose Butler will not be able to play in the first match against Chennai Super Kings. The team will surely miss him on the run. England explosive player Jos Buttler revealed on Sunday that he would not be able to play the first match due to being in the mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition, Stokes is in Christchurch with his family due to his father’s brain cancer diagnosis. The team’s regular captain Steve Smith suffered an injury against England so he would not be able to play in the first match. In his absence, Sanju Samson can command the team. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The fourth match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Tuesday 22 September at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Watch both teams here

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.