In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals started their journey with a win. The fourth match of this season was played in Sharjah on Tuesday between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rajasthan Royals, captained by Steve Smith, registered a stunning win by 16 runs. The hero of the victory was Sanju Samson, who scored an innings of 74 runs off 32 balls. Samson hit 1 four and 9 sixes during this period, while captain Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. Smith hit four fours and as many sixes during his innings. After the match, Smith praised Samson.

RRvCSK: 6,6,6 … seen Dhoni’s old avatar – see video

Smith said after the match, ‘Samson played an incredible innings. It seemed that he wanted to hit a six on every ball. I gave him more and more strikes. This will boost his morale. Hopefully he will do well in the future as well. He said of the batting order on the return of Jose Butler, “I don’t know what number I will bat when Jose is available for selection.” It is difficult to replace an opener with a batsman like Jose.

Witness Dhoni angry at third umpire’s decision, later deleted

Samson, who was elected man of the match, said, “I came to the crease with the strategy of playing long shots.” I was lucky to get full length balls. I worked hard on my fitness, my food and my practice. I know that my game is related to Power Game and that’s why I practiced the same way. ‘ CSK won the toss and gave Rajasthan Royals a chance to bat first. Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for 7 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the tremendous batting of Sanju Samson (74 off 32 balls) and Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls). Apart from these two, Joffra Archer returned not out scoring 27 runs off 8 balls. CSK could only manage 200 for six in 20 overs in reply. Faf scored 72 off 31 balls and Dhoni scored 29 not out off 17 balls.