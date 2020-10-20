Abu Dhabi: The innings expected by Jos Buttler to Rajasthan Royals in IPL-13 was seen against Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Chasing a small target of 126 runs, Rajasthan lost their three wickets for 28 runs and it was difficult to bat on the wicket. Butler led the team to victory by sharing 98 runs with captain Steve Smith. Butler scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls and was adjudged Man of the Match for this innings. Butler hit 7 fours and 2 sixes during this innings.

Butler said after the match, “We lost a few matches so it was good to win this match. I was trying to come up with energy in my batting which I felt was not there in the last match. I feel more comfortable at the crease Was. It’s a great feeling. “

Butler said, “In T20 cricket you can curse yourself for bad form because you don’t get a chance to play more balls, but you have to trust yourself.”

Butlers usually bat open. He also played in the opening matches this season as an opener, but he has been in the middle order since the arrival of Ben Stokes. Butler said, “If we win then it is a good thing. I am happy to bat where the team wants.”