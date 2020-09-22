IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: The fourth match of IPL 2020 is being played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjhan. In this match, Rajasthan have scored 216 runs in 20 overs thanks to the half-centuries of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson playing first. Rajasthan scored 27 runs in just two balls in the last over.

Jofra Archer scored 27 runs in two balls in this way

In fact, Rajasthan’s score in 19 overs was 186 runs at the loss of seven wickets. After this, Chennai captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to Lungi Nagidi in the last over. In front of Nagdi, Archer hit a six on the first ball. After this, Archer also hit six on the next ball. After this, Nagidi bowled the next ball no ball, Archer also took a six. In this way seven runs were scored on this ball. After this, Nagidi bowled the next ball also no ball, on which Archer hit the six again. In this way, seven runs were also scored on this ball. After this Nagdi bowled a wide ball. In this way, Archer scored 27 runs in just two balls.

Archer played a stormy innings of 27 * runs in just 8 balls. Tom Curran remained unbeaten with 10 runs with him. Earlier, Sanju Samson played innings of 74 and Steve Smith scored 69 runs. In this way Rajasthan Royals gave the target of 217 runs to Chennai Supper Kings.