After 19 overs on Sharjah ground, the Rajasthan Royals scored 186 for 7 wickets. He hoped that somehow the team’s score would reach 200. But this time Jofra Archer did wonders with the bat and made 27 runs off just 8 balls. In the fourth match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, Archer hit one, not two but four sixes in the last over of the innings. Lungi Nagidi scored a total of 30 runs in this over. Thanks to this over, Rajasthan’s score reached 216 for 7 wickets.

19.1 Lungi Nagidi to Jofra Archer

Fantastic six – Archer very easily sent the ball out of the ground. Lungi Nagidi wanted to throw the yorker but he missed it. Archer made space and hit the ball above the bowler’s head.

19.2- Another six

Nagidi shortened the length this time but there was no difference in the result. Archer played on the short ball from the top of the mid-wicket. The ball went on the road outside the field.

19.3–7 runs (no ball)

Third consecutive six. Short off length ball. Archer returned the ball to Cow’s Corner for six. Another no ball.

19.3- And it took another sixer (no ball)

There were total seven runs on this ball. Archer hit his third consecutive six. Archer went back to the crease. Waited the ball and hit a length ball once over the bowler’s head.

See Scorecard – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

19.3-1 Run (Wide)

Lungi has deviated from the Nagidi line. There were only two legal balls and 27 runs were scored.

19.3 – no run.

Slow ball outside off stump this time. Archer tried to play cross shot. But the ball was slow and the bat first turned around. After all, the first dot ball of this over.

19.4 (1 run)

Slow and short ball. The ball thrown towards the batsman’s ribs. One run on long leg.

19.5- Nagdi to Sam Karan (1 run)

Slow and short once again. Off stump. Karan played the ball towards the long off. Last ball near Archer.

19.6 – Nagidi to Archer (1 run)

Slow and short ball. Archer’s left side of the bat. Finally Nagdi made a good comeback. Thirty runs in the over.