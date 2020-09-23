Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was disappointed by the on-field umpire changing his decision against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.The umpire sought help from the third umpire after the batsman was dismissed, which changed his decision. Dhoni did not look happy with the umpires’ decision to take a review despite Tom Karan being dismissed in the 18th over of Rajasthan’s innings. After the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Dhoni off Deepak Chahar, the on-field umpire C Shamsuddin gave out.

Rajasthan did not have a review left and the batsman started returning to the pavilion. However, after talking to leg-umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamsuddin realized his mistake and sought help from the third umpire. After this, Dhoni was seen talking to the umpire in despair.

In television replays, Dikha showed that the ball had been eaten before Dhoni went into the gloves. The third umpire changed the decision of the on-field umpire so Dhoni looked unhappy.

Incidentally, last year against Jaipur Royals in Jaipur, Dhoni lost his temper against on-field umpire Ulhas Gandhe after not giving a full ball above the waist. During this, Dhoni broke into the ground and violated the players’ code of conduct by arguing with the umpire.