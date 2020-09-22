IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Rajasthan Royals team will bat first. In this match for Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa and David Miller are debuting. At the same time, Ambati Rayudu has been given rest in Chennai team today.

After the toss, Dhoni said that we will bowl first. Dew is a big reason behind this. Ambati Rayudu is not fit, so his Rituraj Gaikwad has been included in the team.

At the same time, Steve Smith said after the toss that I have been associated with the Royals since 2014, but this year is very different. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa and David Miller are debuting.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), David Miller, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Teotia, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Lungi Nagidi.