The fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played on Tuesday between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals. CSK suffered a 16-run loss in this match. Dhoni came to bat at number 7 in this match and returned not out after scoring 29 runs off 17 balls. Since the match, Dhoni has been criticized for his later reasons why he did not come up in the batting order. Dhoni responded after the match as to why he came so low in the batting order.

After the match, Dhoni said, ‘When there were 217 runs on the scoreboard, we wanted a very good start which did not happen. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson batted tremendously, we should give credit to their bowlers. When you see the first innings, you know which length to bowl. His spinners did a good job of throwing the ball away from the batsmen. Our spinners made a mistake and bowled a lot of full balls. If we could have stopped them for 200 runs, it could have been a good match.

On not being in the batting order first, Dhoni said, ‘I have not batted in a long time, there have been 14 days of quarantine. Also I wanted to try different things, give Sam a chance. Now is the chance to try different things, if it does not work, then you can go back to your strong side. Faf du Plessi batted brilliantly.

CSK won the toss and gave Rajasthan Royals a chance to bat first. Rajasthan Royals scored 216 for 7 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the tremendous batting of Sanju Samson (74 off 32 balls) and Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls). Apart from these two, Joffra Archer returned not out scoring 27 runs off 8 balls. CSK could only manage 200 for six in 20 overs in reply. Faf scored 72 off 31 balls and Dhoni scored 29 not out off 17 balls.