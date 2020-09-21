The fourth match of this tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this match, Rajasthan will play their first match of this tournament. The Rajasthan Royals, which won the first title of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, have not been able to do this feat again. The team will not be able to get the services of many star players in their opening match, which includes captain Steve Smith. Apart from Smith, star all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper batsman Jose Butler will also not be able to play in the first match due to different reasons.

Talking about Chennai, he is expected to have a heavy upper hand in this match as he made his debut in the first match by defeating the last time champion team Mumbai Indians. Chennai faced a lot of problems before the tournament started as 13 of their members turned out to be Corona positive while Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons. However, it is a relief for the team before this match that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was found corona positive, has returned from this and returned to the training camp. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the fourth match of IPL.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings- Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Angidi.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (captain, wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

Watch both teams here

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.